$0.26 EPS Expected for City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. City Office REIT also posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow City Office REIT.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIO. ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of CIO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.65. 4,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,043. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $737.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

