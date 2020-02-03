-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) will report ($0.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Tcr2 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($16.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($4.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tcr2 Therapeutics.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCRR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Tcr2 Therapeutics news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 139,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $2,470,805.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,623 shares of company stock worth $2,656,646. 39.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 38,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,611. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $352.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

