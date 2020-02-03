$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.73. Textron posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXT. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

TXT traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 970,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.77. Textron has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Textron by 130.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Textron by 111.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 23.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

