$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In related news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 802.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

