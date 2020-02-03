1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1348.9-1361.4, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.1-800-Flowers.Com also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.60-0.61 EPS.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. 1,014,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,649. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a market cap of $981.11 million, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.86.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

