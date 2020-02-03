1,000 Shares in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:GFED remained flat at $$23.81 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.03.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.44%.

GFED has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED).

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.