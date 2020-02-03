10,000 Shares in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,275,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,033 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4,491.8% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 98,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 96,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 8,321.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 69,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 69,069 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.59. 122,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,826. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $124.36 and a twelve month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

