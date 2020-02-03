1,067,271 Shares in Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Bought by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,067,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,000. Otonomy comprises 0.7% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,405. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Otonomy Inc has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.74.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.06% and a negative net margin of 6,516.78%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otonomy Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIC shares. ValuEngine cut Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

