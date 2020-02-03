11,435 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,655,000 after purchasing an additional 608,445 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,600,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,230,000 after buying an additional 261,925 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,461,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,232,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,505,000 after buying an additional 172,638 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $53.41. 3,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,348. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $53.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

