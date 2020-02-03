12,000 Shares in Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chromadex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Chromadex in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chromadex by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chromadex by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 97,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP bought a new position in Chromadex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,358,000. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chromadex alerts:

Shares of CDXC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,219. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. Chromadex Corp has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $257.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 137.97%. The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chromadex Corp will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of Chromadex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Company insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDXC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chromadex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.