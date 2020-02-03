1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €45.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DRI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.60 ($55.35) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.08 ($38.46).

Get 1&1 Drillisch alerts:

Shares of ETR DRI opened at €21.54 ($25.05) on Thursday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €20.84 ($24.23) and a 1-year high of €39.08 ($45.44). The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of €22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.55.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for 1&1 Drillisch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1&1 Drillisch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.