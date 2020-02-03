18,815 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

PNOV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.30.

