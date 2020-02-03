$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to announce $2.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.00. 828,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,896. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $116.45 and a 12 month high of $182.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 37.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.