2,362 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,150,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,519,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,389 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $86.56. 1,405,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $89.96. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

