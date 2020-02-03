23,647 Shares in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Globant by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Globant by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.49. 72,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,529. Globant SA has a twelve month low of $65.73 and a twelve month high of $131.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Globant SA will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

