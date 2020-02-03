2,915 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Acquired by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,398,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,039.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $430,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,314. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

TTEK traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.15. 34,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,971. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $90.63.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.