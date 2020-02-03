$35.87 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report $35.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. CareDx posted sales of $23.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $127.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $127.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $171.31 million, with estimates ranging from $165.21 million to $180.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,597.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $46,708.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,626 shares of company stock valued at $543,133. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 855,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,062. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. CareDx has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.84.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.