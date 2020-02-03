$362.25 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will post $362.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $359.50 million to $363.70 million. SPX Flow posted sales of $538.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX Flow.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.37 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

FLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research lowered SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter worth $2,392,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter worth $7,614,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.74. The company had a trading volume of 164,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,137. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SPX Flow has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $49.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX Flow (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.