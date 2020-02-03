3i Group (LON:III) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3i Group (LON:III) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 950 ($12.50).

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.71) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:III traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,129 ($14.85). The stock had a trading volume of 394,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,103.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,094.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.83. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,189 ($15.64).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

