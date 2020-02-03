$4.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) to post sales of $4.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.22 billion and the highest is $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $16.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $16.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $17.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,432. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.38. 3,338,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.27.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.