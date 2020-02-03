$4.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.67 and the highest is $4.91. Willis Towers Watson reported earnings of $4.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year earnings of $10.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $10.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.56 to $12.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.78.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock traded up $3.82 on Friday, reaching $215.11. 553,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Willis Towers Watson has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

