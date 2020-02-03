$408.22 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report $408.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.40 million and the highest is $418.00 million. Alkermes posted sales of $315.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALKS. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Alkermes stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. 1,066,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,157. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 69,795 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $1,382,638.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,575,176.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920,443.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,795 shares of company stock worth $4,121,839 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,841 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 597,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 371,614 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2,128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 352,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,588,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,828,000 after buying an additional 239,819 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.