$5.56 Billion in Sales Expected for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce sales of $5.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.47 billion. AFLAC reported sales of $5.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year sales of $22.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $22.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.56 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AFLAC.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

NYSE:AFL traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,312,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,200. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.

In other AFLAC news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $2,512,857,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after purchasing an additional 834,790 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in AFLAC by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,597,000 after purchasing an additional 810,069 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in AFLAC in the third quarter worth $30,712,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AFLAC by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,808,000 after purchasing an additional 502,273 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

