540 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,186,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 859,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 227,338 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 143,033 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,095,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 93.7% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 269,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.66. 731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,433. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.