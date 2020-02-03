600 Shares in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Mizuho began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.31.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $3.35 on Monday, hitting $332.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,119. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $225.65 and a twelve month high of $376.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,968.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

