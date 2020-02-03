610 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,525. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $60.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.