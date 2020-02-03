$712.40 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report sales of $712.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $708.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $717.20 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $649.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Euronet Worldwide.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

In related news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $1,985,135.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,755.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.64. 448,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,948. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $109.80 and a 52-week high of $171.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

