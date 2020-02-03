797,998 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 797,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,972,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Truist Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,225,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,487,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,457,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,760,000 after purchasing an additional 61,507 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,327. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.59. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.