Aave (LEND) Market Capitalization Tops $34.07 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Aave has a market capitalization of $34.07 million and $2.13 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aave has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. One Aave token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00037064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $555.86 or 0.05955479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024512 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00130604 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00035323 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave (LEND) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Binance, Gate.io, Kyber Network, IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, Alterdice and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

