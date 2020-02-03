Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust (LON:ANW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $492.00

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANW) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 492 ($6.47) and last traded at GBX 507.50 ($6.68), with a volume of 4251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 514.90 ($6.77).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 532.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 586.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $82.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23.

About Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust (LON:ANW)

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of long-term, above average capital growth through investment in Thailand. The Company’s portfolio includes investments in various sectors, such as automotive, banking, commerce, construction materials, electronic components, energy and utilities, finance and securities, food and beverage, healthcare services, information and communications technology, insurance, media and publishing, packaging, property development, property funds and real estate investment trusts (REITS), transportation and logistics and others.

