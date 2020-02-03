Absolute (ABS) Price Reaches $0.0016

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a total market cap of $20,790.00 and $2,150.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Absolute has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.01238850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046817 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00205712 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00066648 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

