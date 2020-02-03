Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.97

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.97 and last traded at $93.71, with a volume of 13909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XLRN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $524,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,086,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,881,000 after buying an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,454,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,475,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after buying an additional 131,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,323,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

