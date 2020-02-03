Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) is Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.1% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after buying an additional 318,660 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Accenture by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,381,000 after purchasing an additional 116,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Accenture by 39.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock worth $3,072,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.80. 965,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.