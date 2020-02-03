AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to report sales of $141.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.63 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year sales of $521.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $519.00 million to $524.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $770.90 million, with estimates ranging from $763.85 million to $779.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of AHCO stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,086. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $13.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $414.69 million, a P/E ratio of 102.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.18.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

