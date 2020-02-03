AerCap (NYSE:AER) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

AerCap stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.10. 725,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.93. AerCap has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AerCap will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AER. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AerCap by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

