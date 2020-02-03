Aeron Market Cap Tops $2.82 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Aeron token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io and IDAX. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeron has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.29 or 0.02992233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00197313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00127990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kuna, IDAX, Coinrail, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Binance, Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

