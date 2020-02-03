Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFYA. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.20. 11,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,300. Afya has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,760,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at $10,256,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at $10,189,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at $8,782,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Afya in the third quarter valued at $7,961,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

