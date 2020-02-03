AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Increased to $17.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.25 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

AGNC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,014,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,633. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 7,350 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

