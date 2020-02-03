Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

ATSG traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $20.65. 325,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,232. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -258.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $366.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brady Thomas Templeton sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $141,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,719. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 65,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 842,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.