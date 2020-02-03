Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Shares Up 1.2%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20, 7 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.49% of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

