Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $165.76

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $165.76 and last traded at $165.67, with a volume of 3786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.91.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.