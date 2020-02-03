Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s 9th Largest Position

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,370,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,684 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 1.1% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $290,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 511.1% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. TH Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.21.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.28. 12,030,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,481,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.