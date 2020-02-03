Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,593.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,993,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,708 shares of company stock worth $3,105,900 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,219. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.84 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.