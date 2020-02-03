Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Lifted to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. 61,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,157. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.76. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,443.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,795 shares of company stock worth $4,121,839 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

