Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.99

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.99 and last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 339450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,795 shares of company stock worth $4,121,839 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,841 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 597,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 371,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 2,128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 352,183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,802,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,168,000 after acquiring an additional 194,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Alkermes by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

