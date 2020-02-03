Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given $132.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $132.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Allakos an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLK stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.20. 329,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,386. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73 and a beta of -1.15. Allakos has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Allakos will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

