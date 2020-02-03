Allergan (AGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Allergan to post earnings of $4.61 per share for the quarter. Allergan has set its FY19 guidance at >$16.55 EPS.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allergan to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allergan stock opened at $187.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. Allergan has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $194.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.80 and a 200-day moving average of $175.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

AGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.78.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

