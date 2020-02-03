Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Stake Raised by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

ADS stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.87. 76,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,416. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $182.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

