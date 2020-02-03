Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,243,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,663,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,675.00 price target (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,527.47.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,658,628 shares of company stock worth $301,254,139 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $47.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,481.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,997. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,402.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,275.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

