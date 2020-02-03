Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 7.6% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $39.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,472.02. 1,256,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. The firm has a market cap of $988.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,402.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1,275.98. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.09.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

